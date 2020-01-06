Delegated by President al-Assad, Azzam congratulates Armenian Orthodox denomination on occasion of Christmas

Delegated by President Bashar al-Assad, Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Azzam offered congratulations to the Armenian Orthodox denomination on the occasion of Christmas.

The Minister visited Bishop Armash Nalbandian, Primate of the Armenian Church of Damascus, and conveyed President al-Assad’s congratulations and best wishes on this occasion.

For his part, Nalbandian expressed his appreciation to President al-Assad for this kind gesture, praying to God to protect Syria and its people and army and to bless President al-Assad.

