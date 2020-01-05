As special envoy of President al-Assad, Mamlouk visits Tehran and meets Shamkhani

As a special envoy of President Bashar al-Assad, Chairman of the National Security Bureau Maj. Gen. Ali Mamlouk, visited Tehran on Sunday, meeting Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani

During the meeting, Mamlouk relayed the deepest condolences of President al-Assad to the leadership, government, and people of Iran over the martyrdom of Leader of Quds Force Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Talks focused on coordination during the next stage, with emphasis that the martyrdom of Soleimani will only make the two countries more committed to their principles and approach which have proved to be correct throughout the past years

