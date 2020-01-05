Al-Maqat: United States, Israel are sponsors and supporters of terrorism

Dean of the Syrian and Arab captives in the Israeli occupation jails Sedqi al-Maqat has affirmed that the United States and Israel are the sponsors and supporters of terrorism through which they aim at subjugating peoples, looting their resources and achieving their Zionist-American scheme in the region.

“All the American and Zionist aggressive acts against the axis of resistance will strengthen our determination to continue proceeding in the path of resistance and struggle against powers of arrogance,” al-Maqat said in a cable of condolences he sent from inside his prison in the occupied Palestinian territories to his family in the occupied Syrian Golan on the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the Commander of Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

He stressed that each time a resistance man is martyred, resistance regurgitates more fighters to carry the banner and complete the path of resistance drawn up by the blood of the heroes of the Syrian, Iraqi, Lebanese, Palestinian and Iranian resistance.

Al-Maqat saluted all the heroes of the resistance axis, affirming that resistance is our option to liberate our occupied territories in Syria and Palestine and to restore our usurped rights.

He emphasized that the Israeli occupation and America make enemies of all who don’t obey their dictates and all who seek restoring their legitimate rights.

