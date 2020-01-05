Salami: Assassinating Soleimani, al-Muhandis turning point that will end U.S. presence in region

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami announced that assassinating Leader of al-Quds Failaq, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Chairman of Popular Mobilization commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis constitutes a turning point that will end the U.S. presence in the region.

Interviewed by the Iranian Radio &T. V on Saturday, Major General Salami said “write these words down, everybody will see this happening in the future.”

He added that assassinating Lieutenant General Soleimani will create a new power within a wide geography spontaneously which will definitely take harsh revenge on the United States; a revenge the time and scale of which is covert.”

Major General Salami considered that the resistance front would avenge the blood of the martyrs, Major-General Soleimani and al-Muhandis, and their companions, pointing out that the Americans ’assassination of Major-General Soleimani was a grave mistake and a collapse of the American policy in the Islamic world.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, vowed yesterday a harsh response to the assassination of Soleimani, which sparked widespread international condemnation, while the Iranian Supreme National Security Council stressed that “criminals should expect a harsh vengeance in due time and right place.”

