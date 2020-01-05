Larijani: Martyrdom of Soleimani tipped balance in the region

Speaker of the Iranian Islamic Shura Council Ali Larijani stressed that the martyrdom of Leader of al-Quds Failaq, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions has tipped the scales in the region.

IRNA News Agency quoted Larijani during a session of the Council on Sunday while addressing Trump by saying “You have committed a crime and your name will be placed in the same list as those who organized 1953 coup and those who committed the U.S. crime of targeting Iranian passenger plane in 1988.”

Larijani hailed the pioneer role of martyr Soleimani in leader al-Quds Failaq and defending the security of the region through fighting Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization.

He said that US officials alleged that General Soleimani wanted to take measures against American forces in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, adding that their allegation is not valid but a lie.

He urged US House of Representatives and people to know that Trump’s allegation against the Iranian commander is a lie to cover up an international crime the US president perpetrated against the Iranian commander.

