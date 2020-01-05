Demonstrations in a number of American cities in rejection of any war with Iran

Washington, New York and a number of other U.S. cities on Saturday have witnessed mass demonstrations demanding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Middle East.

The demonstrations affirmed the Americans’ strong rejection of the terrorist crime committed by the U.S. administration through assassinating Leader of al-Quds Failaq, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Chairman of Popular Mobilization commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Demonstrators who gathered in front of the White House called for the “immediate withdrawal of the U.S. forces from Iraq,” and for rejecting the war on Iran and the sanctions imposed on it, according to AFP Agency.

The demonstrators chanted slogans affirming rejection of launching a “reckless war” by Washington in the Middle East.

Later, the demonstrators later headed toward the Trump International Hotel, which is just down the street from the presidential mansion, condemning his crime.

They indicated that Trump wants to ignite a war with Iran to divert the attention of the Americans to foreign issues away from his interrogation at the Congress.

The demonstrators expressed concern over the possibility of launching a war against Iran, wondering what the benefit of spending billions of dollars to launch wars similar to those launched against Iraq and Afghanistan.

Other demonstrators gathered at the Times Square in New York and Trump Tower and in Loss Angeles raising banners calling for not launching a war on Iran and for pulling out U.S. soldiers from Iraq.

طباعة