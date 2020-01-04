Five martyrs in new US aggression on Iraqi popular mobilization

Five members of the Iraqi popular mobilization committee were martyred and many others were injured in a new US aggression on the popular mobilization forces north of Baghdad

Iraqi News agency said Saturday that a new US aggression targeted a convoy for the forces of the popular mobilization in al-Taji area north of Baghdad, claiming the lives of five of its members

In a statement, the popular mobilization confirmed that the US new aggression targeted a convoy for the mobilization north of Baghdad

On Friday, the Iraqi popular mobilization announced the martyrdom of leader of al-Quds Failaq Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and deputy chairman of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US missile aggression targeting their cars on Baghdad airport road

