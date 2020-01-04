Army targets terrorists’ fortifications in Idleb and Aleppo countryside

Units of the Syrian Arab army on Saturday destroyed terrorists’ hideouts and fortifications in Idleb southeastern and Aleppo southwestern countryside in the framework of their continued military operations against the terrorists positioning in these areas.

SANA reporter said that the army units carried out artillery and rockets strikes targeting the terrorist groups’ positions on the directions of their movement in the city of Ma’arat al-Nuaman and the towns of Saraqeb, Maarshourin, Maarshamshah and Talmans in Idleb southeastern countryside.

The reporter added that the army strikes against the terrorist groups resulted in the killing of a number of terrorists, the injury of others and the destruction of their weapons and ammunition.

In Aleppo southwestern countryside, the reporter said that the army units targeted with artillery strikes the terrorist organizations’ hideouts and fortifications in the village of Khalsa, inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and equipment.

طباعة