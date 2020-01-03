Syria strongly condemns US aggression led to martyrdom of Iranian Gen. Soleimani and Deputy Chairman of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission

Syria on Friday condemned the US criminal aggression which led to the martyrdom of the leader of al-Quds Failaq, Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Chairman of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and a number of the Mobilization’s cadres, expressing complete solidarity with Iraq and Iran.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA in a statement that the Syrian Arab Republic condemns in strongest terms the US criminal aggression which led to the martyrdom of leader of al-Quds Failaq, Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, and Deputy Chairman of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and a number of the mobilization’s cadres as a dangerous escalation of the situation in the region.

The source added that this treacherous aggression lives up to the levels of the criminal gangs, reiterating the U.S. responsibility towards the instability status that Iraq is witnessing in the framework of the US policies which aim at creating tensions and fuelling conflicts in the countries of the region aiming at dominating them and empowering the Zionist entity of controlling the region.

The source underlined that Syria expresses its complete sympathy and solidarity with the brotherly Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The source asserted that Syria is confident that this US cowardly aggression which led to the martyrdom of a number of elite resistance leaders will not lead except to further determination to continue their approach in facing any US interference in the internal affairs of the countries of the region and to defending their national interests in facing the absurdity policy of the US which poses a serious threat to the security, peace and stability in the region and the whole world.

