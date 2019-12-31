Army finds weapons and ammo including American TOW missiles in Idleb countryside

During their operations against terrorist organizations in Idleb’s southeastern countryside, Syrian Arab Army units uncovered large amounts of weapons and ammo left behind in the area by defeated terrorists.

A field commander told SANA’s reporter that during military operations in the villages and towns in Idleb’s southeastern countryside, the army found large amounts of weapons and ammo, including artillery, US-made TOW missiles and their launching tripods, a large weaponized drone, four small drones, assault and sniper rifles, artillery and mortar shells, and machinegun ammo.

The commander said that the army also found a military signals vehicle for coordinating communication that had been provided by a Danish organization, in addition to a field hospital containing medical and surgical supplies of Turkish origin.

طباعة