Lavrov: Some Western partners protect terrorist organizations in Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed that some Western partners are protecting terrorist organizations in Syria in violation of the International Security Council’s resolutions.

In a press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow on Monday, Lavrov said “We are concerned about the attempt of some states to interfere in the affairs of other states.”

Lavrov indicated that the U.S. continues to undermine the comprehensive nuclear agreement with Iran.

Zarif, for his part, affirmed the importance of eliminating terrorism in Syria completely.

