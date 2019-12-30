Presidents al-Assad, Putin exchange cables of congratulation on New Year, affirm development of bilateral relations

President Bashar al-Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin have exchanged two cables of congratulation on the occasion of the New Year, in which they affirmed the necessity to develop the bilateral relations to serve the interests of the two countries.

In his cable, President al-Assad conveyed heartfelt congratulations to President Putin and the Russian friendly people, wishing that the new year will be full of progress and prosperity for their country.

President al-Assad also expressed the Syrians’ deep thanks for all the efforts exerted by the Russian Federation and in all domains for supporting the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and for helping the Syrian people to get rid of the evil of terrorism and to be able to live again in peace and security and to rebuild what has been destroyed by this terrorism.

The President hoped that the bilateral relations will be further upgraded so as to achieve the best interest of the two friendly countries and peoples.

President Putin, for his part, in his cable of congratulation to President al-Assad renewed commitment to continuing to develop the friendly relations and cooperation with Syria and the continued support to Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

He expressed hope that through the joint efforts in the next year, it will be possible to achieve the return of permanent peace to the Syrian territories.

