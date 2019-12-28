Upon directives of President al-Assad, a governmental delegation headed by Premier Khamis visits Homs, holds the cabinet’s weekly meeting on Sunday morning

Upon directives of President Bashar al-Assad, a governmental delegation, headed by Prime Minister Imad Khamis started a work visit to Homs province to inspect the service, economic and developmental situation in the province and to hold the cabinet’s weekly meeting on Sunday morning.

The number of service and development projects which have been carried out in Homs province during the last three years reached 56, while the cost of projects implemented from July 2017 up till now reached at about SYP 32 billion, on top of which the electricity projects with a cost of SYP 13 billion.

The number of the buildings of the administrative units in Homs province reached 131, and the number of cultural centers reached 32, and there are 197 phone centers.

