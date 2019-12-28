Al-Jaafari: States sponsoring terrorism in Syria push towards formation of six non-neutral international mechanisms aim at fabricating accusations

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari stressed that the state-sponsors of terrorism in Syria pushed towards the formation of six UN mechanisms to fabricate accusations against Syria, noting that the practical practices unveiled that these mechanisms are non-neutral, or independent and not objective.

During a UN General Assembly session on Saturday regarding the resolution on “the UN programme budget for 2020”, al-Jaafari said that the UN, represented by its main bodies and committees, has been subjected to sever exams connected with credibility and honesty, but all of them failed due to the political and financial polarization practices imposed by the major financiers of the UN organization.

Al-Jaafari noted that the UN, since its foundation, was not a charitable organization but a politicized institution in favor of the strongest, but this serious situation endangers its position and value, as well as undermines the international peace and security.

Al-Jaafari stressed that, despite the terrorist war, the Syrian national judicial and legal systems and institutions have the real capacity and will to achieve justice, accountability and reconciliation but not by abnormal entity that settles in Geneva to collect what is called “evidence” without respect for any International legal standards and does not have any international or national criminal standards.

Al-Jaafari indicated that the political process in Syria is moving forward with the UN support through the mission of the UN Secretary-General special envoy, as a facilitator of the process, but it still fragile and difficult due to the refusal of a number of a well-known governments to deal with it as a Syrian process, led by the Syrians themselves, without any negative foreign interferences which pose a challenge to the UN and its Secretary-General to maintain neutrality and credibility in facilitating this process and not to yield to political and financial pressures.

He pointed out to statements made by the former Prime Minister of Qatar Hamad bin Jassim, in which he said that his country, Qatar does not recognize the UN classification of “Jabhat al-Nusra” organization as a terrorist entity, and he acknowledged that Qatar has spent more than USD 137 billion with other governments, including the United States, and the Saudi and Turkish regimes to topple the legitimate government in Syria , adding that the Turkish regime and the sheikhdom of Qatar are main supporters of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in Syria.

Al-Jaafari underlined that the US is a military occupation and an aggression force on Syria, and it publicly declares that it will continue to plunder natural resources of the country.

