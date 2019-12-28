With a capacity of 8 tons per a day, new line for producing sterilized milk opened in Homs

With a capacity of 8 tons per a day and a cost of SYP 222 million, Homs Dairy Company on Saturday inaugurated a new line for producing sterilized and flavored milk.

Industry Minister Mohammad Maan Zain al-Abdin Jazbieh stressed in a press statement that the opening of the production line enriches the variety of the productions of the company and ensures its ability, with its qualified cadres, to produce products with best specifications, pointing out to the facilities provided by the government to develop the industrial sector.

For his part, Director of Homs Dairy Company Mohammad al-Hammad told SANA that the opening of the new production line came within the development and investment plans of the company, indicating that the new line participates in reducing the production costs, increasing the company’s profits and provides suitable products with lower costs.

