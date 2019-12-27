Lattakia and Tartous ports reopened for maritime navigation

The General Directorate for Ports on Friday reopened all the ports for maritime navigation due to the improvement in the weather conditions after being closed due to bad weather.

Speaking to SANA in a statement, Head of Ports General Directorate Gen. Ammar Makhlouf said that the ports of Tartous and Lattakia and the port of Banias oil downstream were reopened after decreasing intensity of wind speed and the sea waves.

Makhlouf said that no losses or damage were recorded due to the storm which led to the closure of the ports for navigation.

Last Tuesday, the ports of Tartous and Lattakia and the port of Banias oil downstream were closed due to the high speed of the wind which reached up to 90 km/h.

طباعة