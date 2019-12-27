Material damage caused due to terrorist rocket attack on al-Qardaha city, Lattakia

Material damage was caused to a house due to a terrorist rocket attack on al-Qardaha city in Lattakia.

SANA’s reporter said that terrorists fortified in hotbeds at administrative border between Idleb and Lattakia provinces, on Thursday fired a rocket at the southeastern countryside of Lattakia, which fell on the outskirts of al-Qardaha city , causing material damage to a house, and no causalities were reported.

