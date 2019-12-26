Army liberates a number of villages in Idleb countryside after fierce battles with terrorists

Syrian Arab Army units have intensified operations against terrorist organizations in Idleb southeastern countryside as they liberated the villages and farms of Halban, Samaka, Tal Khatra and Khirbet Nawwaf after inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in the personnel and equipment.

SANA’s reporter in the areas of the military operations said that over the past hours, army units operating in the direction of Abu al-Dohour engaged in fierce clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the affiliated groups which tried to benefit from the prevailing weather conditions and the thick fog to infiltrate and attack some of the army’s positions.

After the clashes with terrorists, the army units were able to liberate the villages and farms of Halban, Samaka, Tal Khatra and Khirbet Nawwaf in the direction of Abu al-Dohour- Ma’aret al-Nu’aman.

The reporter added that the clashes also resulted in killing a number of terrorists and injuring others, in addition to destroying their equipment and vehicles while the whole remnant groups fled away towards Ma’aret al-Nu’aman.

The Army and Armed Forces General Command on Tuesday announced the liberation of more than 320 square meters and the entry to more than 40 towns and villages in Idleb southeastern countryside after eliminating “Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorists and the other terrorist organizations.

