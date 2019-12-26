Turkish occupation brings new batch of terrorists and their families to live in Ras al-Ayn

The Turkish occupation troops have brought a new batch of mercenaries of terrorists and their families to Ras al-Ayn City and put them in the houses of the city’s locals whom they expelled since the beginning of their aggression on the Syrian territories last October.

Local sources told SANA’s reporter that the Turkish occupation forces on Thursday morning brought 5 buses from the Turkish territories with scores of mercenaries and their families on board to make them live in the southern neighborhoods of the city from which the locals fled away to escape from the terrorism of the Turkish occupation and its mercenaries.

Over the past few weeks, troops of the Turkish occupation has brought hundreds of mercenaries and their families to the villages and areas which they have occupied in the countryside of Hasaka, Aleppo and Raqqa in framework of the Turkification process and the demographic change in parallel with continuing to practice pressure and intimidation on the locals to force them to leave their houses and lands and to displace them from the area with the aim of emptying it of its locals and putting terrorists and their families in their houses.

