Two civilians injured in sniper attacks on al-Khalidyia neighborhood, Aleppo

Two civilians were injured in sniper attacks by terrorist organizations on al-Khalidyia neighborhood in Aleppo City.

A source at Aleppo Police Command told SANA reporter in a statement that terrorist organizations positioned in Alleramoun halls on the western outskirts of Aleppo City on Thursday morning launched sniper attacks on al-Khalidyia neighborhood where two civilians sustained wounds of varying severity and they were rushed to the hospital to receive the required treatment.

Terrorist groups use the areas where they are positioned on the western outskirts of Aleppo City to launch assaults against the residential neighborhoods in the city and the surrounding villages and towns claiming the lives of many civilians and injuring others, in addition to causing material damage to the houses and the public and private properties.

