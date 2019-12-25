Christian denominations in Syria hold masses in celebration of Christmas

The Christian denominations in Syria celebrated the merry Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ, the Messenger of Love and Peace, by holding masses and prayers at churches and places of worship.

Heads of the Christian denominations in Syria highly appreciated the victories which have been achieved by the Syrian Arab army over terrorism, praying for God that the Syrian army would liberate every inch of the Syrian lands.

They also congratulated the mothers of the martyrs who sacrificed with their souls to defend their homeland and wishing quick recovery for the injured of civilians and military personnel.

