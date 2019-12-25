On behalf of President al-Assad, Information Minister congratulates heads of Christian denominations on Christmas

Upon the directives of President Bashar al-Assad, Information Minister, Imad Sarah visited on Wednesday heads of Christian denominations and conveyed to them congratulations of President al-Assad on the occasion of Christmas.

Minister Sarah visited Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East John X Yazig, Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All East Mar Ignatius Aphram II, Patriarch of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church Joseph Absi, Syriac Catholic Church Archbishop Youhanna Jihad Battah.

Sarah also visited Archbishop Jospeh Arnaouti at the Armenian Catholic Archdiocese, Rev. Boutros Zaour the pastor of the National Evangelical Church, Archbishop Samir Nassar at the Maronite Archdiocese, Father Bahjat Qarqsh at the Latin monastery in Damascus, and Father Malek Malous at the Chaldean Church in Damascus.

In turn, Heads of the Christian denominations expressed thanks and appreciation to President al-Assad for his generous gesture, praying to God to protect Syria and its people.

They hailed victories of the Syrian Arab Army, and its sacrifices which restored safety and security to the homeland.

