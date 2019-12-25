Velayati: Trump is an “international thief” who steals Syrian oil

Iranian Supreme Leader’s Top Adviser for International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati affirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump is “an International thief” who steals the Syrian oil.

In an interview with Russia Today T.V Channel, Velayati said that the U.S. is stealing the Syrian oil and the U.S. President is doing that against the will of the Syrian people, therefore, he is an “international thief.”

He expressed hope that the U.S. occupation of several Syrian areas will end.

The U.S. continues to violate the international laws as it has brought many convoys that included tens of cars and vehicles to the areas where its illegitimate troops are deployed around the oilfields in northeastern Syria with the aim of stealing the Syrian oil.

