A holy mass at Mar Antonios Church in Damascus on occasion of Christmas

The Christian denominations in Syria celebrated the merry Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ, the Messenger of Love and Peace, by holding masses and prayers at churches and places of worship.

At St. Anthony (Mar Antonios) Church in Bab Touma in Damascus, a divine mass was presided over by Bishop Samir Nassar, Archbishop of the Maronite Archeparchy of Damascus, assisted by the General Curator, Father Gabriel Ghanem, and the Mass was served by the choir of the church.

Father Ghanem emphasized in his speech that the miraculous birth of Christ was for the sake of man because he came to teach us to love one another and to spread forgiveness and humility and to forgive even our enemies.

Ghanem added that the expressions of the Cave of Birth are all sacred. The shepherds remind us that Christ is the true Shepherd and the star is the one that guided His Light.

Father Ghanem concluded his speech by calling for God to protect Syria, its army, people, and leader, and to restore security and safety to its lands.

طباعة