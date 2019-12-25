Syria, Iraq discuss means to activate land transport

Iraqi Interior Minister Yassin Taher al-Yasiri discussed with Syrian Ambassador to Iraq Sattam Jadaan al-Dandah, the bilateral relations between the two countries and means of developing them.

“The two sides discussed a number of bilateral files, issues of common interest and the overall security situation between the two countries and ways of strengthening them in the interest of the two brotherly peoples,” a statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Interior read.

Ambassador al-Dandah pointed out that the meeting emphasized the necessity of upgrading bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries so as to be up to the level of the historical relations between them.

In a statement to SANA reporter, al-Dandah added that “The meeting affirmed the keenness of the two countries to activate land transport between them through the al-Qaem- al-Bokmal crossing and to provide facilitations with regard to the entry visas for Syrian citizens, truck drivers, public transport vehicles, and the procedures for organizing land shipping and overcoming obstacles facing the flow of goods and goods transport.”

