Authorities find large amounts of weapons, ammunition left by terrorists in Homs countryside

SANA’s reporter said Tuesday that the competent authorities found a large amount of weapons and ammunition left behind by terrorists in Talbiseh area in Homs northern countryside.

In a statement to SANA, a source at the competent authorities said that the authorities found large amounts of weapons and ammunition left behind by terrorists as they were hidden in the farms of al-Sa’en al-Aswad in Talbiseh area in the northern countryside.

The source added that the weapons included medium weapons and grenades, shoulder-fired missiles and machine guns, some of them are American-made, in addition to Doshka machineguns and RPG rounds, mortar shells, telecommunication devices and ammunition, night-vision binoculars and ammunition of various calibers

While combing the areas which the Syrian Arb army had liberated from terrorism in Quneitra countryside, the authorities on Monday found weapons and ammunition, some of which are Israeli-made.