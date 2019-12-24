Khamis: Benefiting from agricultural, industrial potentials to face coercive measures

Issues related to improving the service and developmental reality in Sweida province was a main point of discussion during a meeting between Prime Minister Imad Khamis and MPs representing Sweida Province.

The meeting underlined the importance of the integrative role between the representatives of the people and the governmental bodies in Sweida province to determine the requirements of its locals in the economic, service, social and educational fields.

The MPs affirmed the necessity of delivering fuel for all the locals in the province and improving the reality of electricity, in addition to compensating the farmers for the damage inflicted on their crops due to the weather conditions.

The also asserted the importance of providing support for the administrative units and the city councils, in addition to completing the implementation of the underway vital projects in the province.

The Prime Minister agreed on a study to transform the industrial zone in Umm al-Zeitoun into an industrial city in parallel with the government’s plan to expand the spread of development projects and industrial and crafts areas horizontally in all provinces.

Khamis explained that financial support for administrative units on the level of the province is directed to establish development and production projects that achieve added value to the work of the administrative unit in terms of providing job opportunities and revenues through which services can be improved.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the rail transport plan includes linking the exhibition city on the Damascus International Airport road to the industrial zone in Um al-Zeitoun to facilitate the transportation of products, indicating that the government continues to rely on itself and benefit from all natural, agricultural, artisan, industrial and productive potentials to counter unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people and to secure the requirements of the homeland.

