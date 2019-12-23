Lavrov: necessity of political solution to crisis in Syria… al-Moallem: Syria faces a continued Turkish aggression, looting its oil by the U.S.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed the necessity of finding a political solution to the crisis in Syria according to the resolution no. 2254.

In the beginning of his talks with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem in Moscow, Lavrov said that the international community should help in the return of the displaced Syrians to their homeland.

Al-Moallem, for his part, said that Syria hails the use of Veto by Russia and China against a draft resolution at the Security Council that violates Syria’s sovereignty.

Al-Moallem added that Syria is facing a continued Turkish aggression and the looting of its oil by the U.S., indicating that the US-Turkish-Israeli conspiracy against Syria is continued with the aim of hindering its efforts for combating terrorism.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister went on saying that the Israeli enemy yesterday launched a missile attack that targeted Damascus and its surroundings.

