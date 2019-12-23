آخر تحديث: 2019-12-23 13:53:11
Authorities find weapons, ammunition left by terrorists in Quneitra countryside

The competent authorities in Quneitra have found weapons and ammunition, some of which are Israeli-made as they had been left behind by terrorists near barbed wires with occupied Syrian Golan, SANA reporter said.

On November 17th, the competent authorities found Israeli and western -made weapons, ammunition and medicines left behind by terrorists in Quneitra southern countryside and Damascus southwestern countryside.

