Lavrov: We will continue to exert efforts to settle crisis in Syria, eliminate terrorism

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed that his country will continue to exert efforts for settling the crisis in Syria and eliminating terrorism.

In a speech delivered at the Russian Federation Council in Moscow on Monday, Lavrov said that it is necessary to implement the international resolutions which affirm the sovereignty of the states and the noninterference in their affairs.

