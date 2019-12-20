Fallouh: Syria calls for stop using Security council as a tool of intervention in the work of the committee of discussing the constitution

Acting Charge de-Affairs of Syria’s permanent mission to the UN, Louay Fallouh, said that delegation of the Turkish regime’s group to the committee of discussing the constitution hindered the start of the second round works in contrary to the agreed upon code of conduct

Fallouh called on all sides concerned to commit to Astana process outcomes, including the elimination of terrorist organizations and the end of all forms of illegitimate military presence on Syrian territories

He added that the national delegation to the committee of discussion the constitution has proposed national bases, represented by dismissing terrorism, rejecting any occupation or aggression and facing the impacts of the economic blockade imposed on the Syrian people

Fallouh stressed that Syria calls for stop using Security council as a tool of intervention in the work of the committee of discussing the constitution and allowing it to work independently

He added that the US, Britain, France and the Turkish regime continue supporting the terrorist organization of Jabhat al-Nusra in Idleb and launching direct aggression on Syrian territories

