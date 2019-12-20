Army cleanses a number of villages and farms in Idleb southeastern countryside from terrorists’ remnants

Syrian Arab Army’s units on Friday cleansed villages and farms of Um Jalal, Rabe’a, Khreibah, Sh’aret al-Ajayz, Barnan, and Um Twineh in Idleb southeastern countryside after fierce clashes with terrorist organizations, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

SANA’s reporter said that army units clashed with terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the so-called Ajnad al-Kavkaz terrorists in Idleb southeastern countryside, cleansing the villages and farms of Um Jalal, Rabe’a, Khreibah, Sh’aret al-Ajayz, Barnan, and Um Twineh.

A number of terrorists were killed or injured as a result of the clashes, and their weapons were destroyed, in addition to destroying machineguns -equipped vehicles tried to move towards the army’s points in the direction of Rabe’a town and al-Sh’arah in Idleb southern countryside, the reporter added.

The reporter indicated that that the farms and villages which had been cleared included basic headquarters for the terrorist organizations used by them to attack the safe areas and launch rockets on people in Aleppo southeastern countryside and Hama northern countryside.

