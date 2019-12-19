Syria categorically rejects Erdogan’s polices to establish “a safe zone” in the north eastern area

Syria stressed its categorical rejection of the policies and plots to which President of the Turkish regime market on establishing “a safe zone” in the northeastern side of Syria and deport the refugees to it.

“Erdogan is trying again to exploit international forums for marketing his suspicious schemes about the alleged so-called safe zone , using the file of the refugees’ return as a pretext to deport one-million Syrian people to areas where he occupies in the northeastern part of Syria in the framework of a mass coercive displacement process for residents of those areas and replace others in their places, “ an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA in response to statements by President of the Turkish regime Erdogan at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

The source added that the demands of Erdogan to loot the Syrian oil resources and use them to finance his deviant schemes have revealed his real intentions and actions based on occupation, aggression, and violation of international law.

It affirmed that the open- door policy that Erdogan mentioned during his speech at the Global Refugee Forum was, in fact, a mere policy used by him to dispatch thousands of foreign terrorists to Syria via borders, arm and fund them, and to push the Syrians, in return, to the coercive displacement via borders escaping from terrorist crimes, supported by the Turkish regime.

The source added that Syria affirms its categorical rejection of the polices and schemes circulated by Erdogan to establish “a safe zone” in the northeastern part of Syria and deport refugees to it.

It indicated that Syria calls on the United Nations and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees ((UNHCR) to take a clear stance regarding the Turkish polices and plots which form serious breaches of the principles and purposes of the United Nations’ Charter and of the legal obligations on Turkey as a party in international agreements, including the 1951 Refugee Convention.

The source concluded by saying that Syria reaffirms that it will spare no effort to defend its people, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the Turkish regime aggression and crimes against the Syrian people.

