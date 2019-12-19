Five civilians martyred, 11 others injured in a car bomb blast in Tal Half, Hasaka

Five civilians were martyred, 11 others were injured in a blast of a car bomb in Tal Half town, which is under the control of Turkish occupation forces and its mercenary terrorists, in the west of Ras al-Ayn in Hasaka northwestern countryside.

SANA reporter quoted local sources as saying that on Thursday a car bomb exploded near the municipality building of Tal Half west of Ras al-Ayn city , claiming the lives of five civilians , and injuring 11 others , in addition to causing material damage to houses and properties.

طباعة