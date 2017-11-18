م 5:05 2017/11/18

Russian Foreign Ministry said that US troops presence in Syria is illegal and it has not received the United Nations’ mandate on deploying its troops to Syria.

“We were surprised to hear a statement made by US Defense Secretary James Mattis when talking to the US media representatives on November 13 that the US Armed Forces are in Syria “with the permission of the UN,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday. “I want to remind you that the Security Council is the only body under the UN Charter that is entitled to take decisions on using military force in the international community,” she said, adding that no such decision has been taken.

