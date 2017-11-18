م 5:05 2017/11/18

Participants at first WHO Global Ministerial Conference “Ending Tuberculosis (TB) in the Sustainable Development Era: A Multisectoral Response” announced their commitment to end the TB epidemic by 2030 and to make fundamental changes in the battle against the disease.

The ministers of health of the participating countries, including Syria, signed the declaration of Moscow on the end of tuberculosis, in which they pledged to address all the determinants of the epidemic and to ensure preventive care services to everyone and secure sufficient sustainable financing for these commitments. The Declaration affirmed the need to detect at least 90% of the TB cases and provide the requirements for successful treatment in all countries. It also gave special attention to scientific research to develop more effective TB drugs and vaccines by 2025.

Speaking to SANA, Health Minister, Nizar Yazigi, emphasized Syria’s commitment to the efforts of the international community to eliminate TB by 2030 through seeking to detect all cases of tuberculosis and provide the necessary health care and treatment.

