م 5:05 2017/11/18

Six Tu-22M3 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Force have carried out air strikes against Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization positions in al-Boukamal city, 140 km southeast of Deir Ezzor.

“Six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, which have taken off from the territory of Russia and flown over Iran and Iraq, have delivered a massive air strike against terrorists of Daesh near the city of Abu Kamal in the province of Deir Ezzor. The air strike targeted the terrorists’ strongholds and the amassments of their manpower and armored vehicles,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in statement on Wednesday.

