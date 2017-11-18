م 5:05 2017/11/18

Russia vetoed Thursday night a US-proposed draft resolution at the Security Council on extending the mandate of the UN-Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) probing chemical weapons use in Syria.

Bolivia voted against the draft resolution, while Egypt and China abstained. The mandate of the JIM ended on Thursday. In October, Russia vetoed a similar US draft resolution. Addressing the Security Council following the vote, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari affirmed that Russia’s vote against the US draft resolution has saved the Security Council against the manipulation of UN mechanisms and maintained the integrity of the provisions of the UN Charter.

