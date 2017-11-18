م 5:05 2017/11/18

Activities of the first WHO Global Ministerial Conference “Ending Tuberculosis (TB) in the Sustainable Development Era: A Multisectoral Response” kicked off at the Russian capital of Moscow on Thursday with participation of Syrian delegation headed by Health Minister Nizar Yazigi.

The 2-day conference will discuss means of speeding up strategy of eliminating TB, adopting immediate action addressing gaps in access to health care for the patients. Health ministers and representatives of UN organizations, development agencies, regional boards, non-governmental organizations and private academic and research institutions will take part in the Conference.

