م 5:05 2017/11/18

Confronting normalization with the Israeli enemy and the role of media, youth and vocational organizations were the focus of the activities of the second day of the Arab Forum for Confronting Zionist-US-Reactionary Alliance and Supporting the Resistance of the Palestinian People on Wednesday.

At the “Confronting Normalization” workshop, the participants focused on the economic boycott of the companies supporting the Zionist entity and boycotting artists who have visited Israel or held concerts there as well as boycotting the institutions involved in oppressing the Palestinian people through promoting the false notion of “the democracy of Israel.”

The workshop on “media” tackled several issues that may contribute to setting up a media strategy to concentrate on the new stage of the international conflict and the resulting emergence of the so-called “new Middle East alliance” so as to illustrate its objectives and aim of liquidating the Palestinian Cause.

