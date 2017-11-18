Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister al-Moallem stressed the need that Syrian-Iraqi coordination continues in order to confront the challenges facing the region, according to a statement of the Office of the Iraqi Foreign Minister.
Al-Moallem’s stress came in a message he sent to his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari that was delivered by Syria’s Ambassador in Baghdad Sattam Jadaan al-Dandah at a meeting with al-Jaafari on Thursday.
The importance of activating agreements signed between both countries and accelerating the holding of the Syrian-Iraqi Joint Committee was also highlighted in al-Moallem’s message, the statement said noting that the meeting between al-Jaafari and al-Dandah reviewed the bilateral relations between Syria and Ira and means to further support them in the various fields to the best interest of the brotherly people of both countries.
