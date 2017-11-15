م 5:05 2017/11/15

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem received on Wednesday a copy of the credentials of Saad Zakhiya as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Lebanon to the Syrian Arab Republic.

Talks during the meeting dealt with relations between the two countries and means to enhance and develop them in different domains in order to serve the best interests of the two brotherly peoples and countries.

