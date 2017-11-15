م 5:05 2017/11/15

The Directorate-General of the Antiquities and Museums (DGAM) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Prague National Museum in the Czech Republic to provide the necessary material and expertise support to the DGAM to help in the process of archeological restoration in Syria.

The four-item MOU covered issues of providing restoration equipment, holding exhibitions on the heritage of Syria and the Czech Republic, organizing training courses for Syrian cadres and the possibility of restoring terrorism-affected archeological items in cooperation with Syrian specialists, according to the Director of Cultural Relations at the DGAM Firas Dadoukh.

Director of Exhibitions at the National Museum in Prague Michal Stehlik, who signed the MOU with DGAM Director Mahmoud Hammoud, earlier visited the National Museum in Damascus and the Old City of Damascus and inspected the restoration works carried out by the DGAM at some archeological sites.

