م 5:05 2017/11/15

The Budget and Accounts Committee at the People’s Assembly discussed on Wednesday the 2018 investment budget of the Foreign and Expatriate Ministry.

The Committee’s members focused on the need to have economic attaches at the Syrian embassies abroad to be in charge of handling the interests of the Syrian community, promoting local products in global markets and following up on the works of embassies and diplomatic missions.

Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan affirmed that economic diplomacy is considered as one of the fundamental tracks of the embassies, and it will be the main criterion in evaluating embassies’ work. He referred to forming a follow-up office for economic affairs and reconstruction at the Ministry. Sousan hailed the “influential presence” the Syrian embassies and diplomatic missions abroad have been able to assert, noting that the Ministry and its departments provide these missions with the various updated legislations governing the investment process and lists of Syrian products to work more effectively on marketing the national products and facilitating access to international markets.

