م 5:05 2017/11/14

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia and Iran are legally present in Syria upon the invitation of the Syrian government to participate in the war on terror while the presence of the US-led coalition is illegal.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, Russia and the US “did not discuss specifically and in detail” the developments in Syria. “We state the fact of our and Iranian legitimate presence at the invitation of the legitimate government. We also state the fact of the illegitimate presence of the coalition that has been forged by the United States and which carries out military operations, including independent ones, primarily providing support for the opposition armed groups on Syrian soil and in its airspace,” the minister stressed. “In particular, we discussed with the Americans a mechanism for the de-escalation zone’s operation in Syria’s southwest,” Lavrov said in a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday, referring to the Russian-US talk at the APEC Summit held recently in Vietnam.

