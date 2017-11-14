م 5:05 2017/11/14

The Syrian-Syrian dialogue which guarantees reaching a political solution is the only way to end the crisis in Syria, China’s Ambassador in Damascus Qi Qianjin stressed.

In a statement to SANA on Saturday on the sidelines of the Dialogue Forum for Youth titled “Together for a Homeland Built by Youth” Ambassador Qianjin reiterated the necessity of enhancing the role of youth and their participation in the dialogue “in a way that would give it great momentum.”

Qianjin emphasized his country’s support to Syria and to the efforts exerted for reaching a political solution that would end the crisis in the country. He also voiced support to the Syrian people in their war against terrorism to restore security and stability all over the Syrian territories.