2017/11/14

Army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, on Tuesday regained control over the village of Sarha al-Qibliyeh, in the northeastern countryside of Hama province after inflicting heavy losses upon Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in personnel and equipment, SANA reporter said.

According to the reporter, the army units are pursuing the terrorists who fled away in the area and members of the engineering units dismantling the landmines and explosive devices planted by terrorists in the citizens’ houses and streets. On Monday, the army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, regained control over the villages of al-Hasnawei and Abu al-Gher, 90 km northeast of Hama city.