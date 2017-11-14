م 5:05 2017/11/14

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Russian U.N. Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said that Russia backs the extension of mandate of the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) of the UN and the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in Syria but on updated mandate.

“It is important to extend the mission of the investigation team, but with a modified mandate because the methodological errors that occurred in the last report have to be corrected, this is the objective of our draft resolution,” Nebenzia told reporters. He added that if the mandate of the inquiry was not renewed, “It may send a bad signal, but the way the investigation has been conducted sends an even worse signal.”

