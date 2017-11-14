م 5:05 2017/11/14

Russian Defense Ministry said that the liberation of al-Boukamal city has revealed evidence of direct support provided by US-led coalition to Daesh (ISIS) in order to achieve its interests in the region.

On Tuesday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry released photos they said showed the Daesh convoys leaving the Syrian city of al-Boukamal. “The Abu Kamal liberation operation conducted by the Syrian government army with air cover by the Russian Aerospace Force at the end of the last week revealed facts of direct cooperation and support for ISIS terrorists by the US-led ‘international coalition,’” the Russian Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. “The coalition’s aviation tried to create obstacles for the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in this area to safely shield militants of the Islamic State, who are leaving Abu Kamal, from the strikes of government forces,” the ministry noted.