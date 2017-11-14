م 5:05 2017/11/14

A humanitarian aid convoy of 24 trucks, provided by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) in cooperation with the UN, arrived in Douma city in Eastern Ghouta.

SANA reporter in Damascus Countryside said Monday that volunteers of the SARC accompanied the convoy inside the city in the framework of implementation of their humanitarian missions which cover all the Syrian territories. Two weeks ago, 49 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid and medical supplies were delivered to the towns of Saqba and Kfer Batna in Eastern Ghouta.

On 26 October, the armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta targeted trucks loaded with relief supplies provided to the villages of Yelda, Babila and Beit Sahem. The Syrian Government is keen on ensuring all circumstances to deliver aid to citizens in all areas, including those in which armed groups are positioned.

